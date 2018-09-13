9 a.m. FRIDAY
Adrianne Lenker, Feb. 21 at the Cedar in Mpls. $18. thecedar.org.
10 a.m. FRIDAY
Rob Lake, Oct. 21 at Ames Center in Burnsville. $30-$55. … Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, Oct. 27 at First Avenue in Mpls. $30-$35. first-avenue.com. … Nik Bärtsch's Ronin, Oct. 29 at the Dakota in Mpls. $25-$30. dakotacooks.com. … Maria Muldaur, Oct. 30 at Vieux Carré in St. Paul. $35-$40. vieux-carre.com. … Mina Moore, Oct. 31 at the Dakota. $15-$30. … Ann & Liz Callaway, Nov. 11-12 at the Dakota. $30-$45. … Iggy Azalea, Nov. 19 at Armory in Mpls. $47.45-$52.50. … WWE Smackdown Live, Nov. 27 at Target Center in Mpls. $23-$503. axs.com. … Donnell Rawlings, Nov. 30 at Varsity in Mpls. $31.25. … Johnny Rivers, Dec. 1 at Treasure Island in Red Wing. $29-$49. … Middle Kids, Dec. 7 at 7th Street Entry in Mpls. $15-$18. first-avenue.com. … Colleen Raye's "That Holiday Feeling, Sinatra and Company," Dec. 12 at Ames Center. $28. … G. Jones, Dec. 12 at Cabooze in Mpls. $25. ticketfly.com. … "Les Miserables," Dec. 18-30 at Orpheum. $39-$199. … Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 29 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. $36.25-$86.50. … Nao, Jan. 25 at Fine Line in Mpls. $25-$30. finelinemusic.com. … Maribou State, Feb. 19 at 7th Street Entry. $13-$15. … Amos Lee, March 29 at State Theatre. $63-$83. … Cher, May 18 at Xcel Energy Center. $54.95-$497.
11 a.m. FRIDAY
Leo Kottke, Nov. 26 at Guthrie in Mpls. $45-$75. guthrietheater.org. … Lindsey Stirling, Dec. 3 at Orpheum. $45-$85. … Rock From the Heart for Aortic Health with Night Ranger, Feb. 9 at Pantages. $52.
NOON FRIDAY
Elle PF and City Counselor, Oct. 19 at the Cedar. $10-$12. … Richard Marx, Nov. 3 at Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul. $47.50-$57.50. etix.com.
11 a.m. SATURDAY
FireHouse and Sweet, Feb. 9 at Medina Entertainment Center. $32-$43. medinaentertainment.com.
10 a.m. MONDAY
Warren Miller's "Face of Winter," Nov. 2-3 at State Theatre. $24.
NOON MONDAY
The Alan Parsons Live Project, Nov. 9 at State Theatre. $35-$85.50.
10 a.m. WEDNESDAY
A Conversation With Misty Copeland, March 31 at Northrop in Mpls. $20-$100.
