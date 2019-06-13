9 a.m. FRIDAY

Hamell on Trial, July 14 at the Hook & Ladder in Mpls. $10-$15. eventbrite.com. … Joe Carey, July 18 at the Hook & Ladder. $10-$15. … Kevin Gordon, July 19 at the Hook & Ladder. $12-$15. … Seth Walker, Aug. 2 at the Hook & Ladder. $10-$15.

10 a.m. FRIDAY

The Jones Gang, July 12 at the Parkway in Mpls. $12-$16. theparkwaytheater.com. … Travis Anderson Trio, July 16 at the Dakota in Mpls. $15-$20. dakotacooks.com. … Peter Asher & Albert Lee, July 30-31 at the Dakota. $40-$45. … Nikki Hill Band, Aug. 16 at the Dakota. $30-$35. … This Might Get Weird, Aug. 24 at the Cedar in Mpls. $40.50-$101. thecedar.org. … Eddie Palmieri, Aug. 31 at the Dakota. $40-$45. … Grace Vanderwaal, Sept. 6 at Varsity. … grandson, Sept. 10 at First Avenue. $22-$25. … Chris D'Elia, Sept. 14 at State Theatre in Mpls. $29. … Banks, Sept. 17 at Varsity. … Andy Grammer, Sept. 22 at Varsity. … Phony Ppl, Sept. 25 at 7th Street Entry. $12. … Surf Curse, Sept. 26 at 7th Street Entry. $12-$14. … The Temptations, Sept. 28 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. … Sleater-Kinney, Oct. 15 at Palace Theatre in St. Paul. $32.50-$52.50. etix.com. … Big K.R.I.T., Oct. 18 at Varsity. … Yoke Lore, Oct. 18 at 7th Street Entry. $12-$15. … MC Hammer, Oct. 19 at Treasure Island in Red Wing. $49-$89. … Kishi Bashi, Oct. 28 at First Avenue. $22-$25. … Rat Boy, Nov. 4 at 7th Street Entry. $12. … Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Nov. 5 at Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul. $25-$149. etix.com. … Arlo & Sarah Lee Guthrie, Nov. 10 at the O'Shaughnessy in St. Paul. $35-$75. theoshaughnessy.com. … Candlebox, Nov. 16 at Cabooze in Mpls. … Nobuntu, Nov. 21 at the Dakota. $35-$45. … Cat Clyde, Dec. 3 at 7th Street Entry. $12-$15.

NOON FRIDAY

Wild Waters Music Fest with Atmosphere, Doomtree, Cloud Cult and more, Aug. 16 at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. … Eric Hutchinson, Aug. 3 at the Cedar. $25. … The Lowest Pair, July 18 at Cedar. $15. … Yamaneika Saunders, Aug. 2 at Cedar. $22-$25.

11 a.m. SATURDAY

Trailer Trash with Janie Miller, Sept. 27 at Medina Entertainment Center. $21-$31. medinaentertainment.com. … Booker T. Jones, Nov. 23 at Medina. $35-$49.

NOON MONDAY

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, July 10 at the Cedar. $15-$18.