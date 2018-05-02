Thymes, the Minneapolis-based manufacturer of candles, lotions, soaps, and diffusers, isn't waiting until October for a warehouse sale in 2018. The next sale will be May 3-5.

It will feature Thymes, Capri Blue and Aspen Bay products. Curio, the parent company, was formed in 2016 when Thymes merged with Capri Blue and Aspen Bay.

Prices are $1, $2, $3, $6, $8, $10 and $15 and include retired scents, previous season's packaging, samples and overstocks. Discounted prices are typically 50 to 75% off the suggested retail prices.

Hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at a new location (755 Prior Av. N., St. Paul), next to Can Can Wonderland. Cash and charge cards only.

Thymes reps said on Wednesday morning that a decision on whether to hold the fall warehouse sale has not yet been made.