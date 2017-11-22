The way people are fretting over Thanksgiving plans, you'd think a massive blizzard was in the forecast.

Nope, it's an 11:30 a.m. Minnesota Vikings game. What's a Minnesotan to do?

OK, so many of us don't eat our turkey until later in the day anyways. But a good number of Minnesotans do plan Thanksgiving dinner mid-day. And this Vikings game is throwing a wrench in the planning.

When will we cook? When will we eat? Will the TV be on?

We conducted a super scientific Twitter poll to see how the game is impacting when people are going to eat their Thanksgiving meal. Click below to see the results.

Look at that fan devotion: Minnesotans willing to starve until after the game is over. Bravo!

Special kudos to the fans willing to stuff their faces in the 15 or so minutes at halftime. Skol!