GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Nelson Cruz, Twins
The 39-year-old designated hitter hit three home runs, the 11th time that has happened in Twins history.
BY THE NUMBERS
9 Times the Twins have hit five home runs, a major league single-season record.
19 Homers for the Twins vs. the White Sox this season, the most for any Chicago opponent. That has come over seven games.
473 The distance in feet of Cruz’s home run in the first inning, tied for the 11th longest in MLB this season.
ON DECK
White Sox rookie righthander Dylan Cease has walked nine batters over the first three starts of his career. Righthander Michael Pineda will start for the Twins.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
