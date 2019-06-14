GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Nelson Cruz, Twins
The designated hitter was 3-for-4 with a solo home run in the third inning and a two-run single and a run scored in the Twins’ six-run sixth.
BY THE NUMBERS
8 Times the Twins have scored at least 10 runs.
14 Consecutive games with a hit for Jorge Polanco, a career high.
17-4 The Twins’ record following a loss.
.462 Batting average for Ehire Adrianza over his past 16 games.
113.8 The hardest hit ball of the game, in miles per hour, by C.J. Cron.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
