GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Salvador Perez, Kansas City

The designated hitter went 2-for-4, including his 25th home run of the season.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Strikeouts for Stephen Gonsalves, a career high.

5 Times the Royals have hit back-to-back homers this season.

8-8 The season series between the Twins and Royals.

422 In feet, the distance of Jake Cave’s home run in the second.

ON DECK

Jose Berrios pitches against the Royals’ Jorge Lopez, who took a perfect game into the ninth inning last week against the Twins.

La VELLE E. NEAL III