GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Eddie Rosario, Twins

A day after his dropped fly ball led to six unearned runs, he hit a go-ahead, pinch-hit, three-run homer in the seventh inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Times Kyle Gibson has pitched at least seven innings this season.

11 Consecutive games with a hit for Luis Arraez.

14 Saves for Taylor Rogers this season, including eight of more than three outs.

ON DECK

Oakland’s Chris Bassitt is 4-3 with a 5.29 ERA over his past 10 starts after going 2-1 with a 1.93 ERA over his first five. Jake Odorizzi starts for the Twins.

La VELLE E. NEAL III