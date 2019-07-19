GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Eddie Rosario, Twins
A day after his dropped fly ball led to six unearned runs, he hit a go-ahead, pinch-hit, three-run homer in the seventh inning.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Times Kyle Gibson has pitched at least seven innings this season.
11 Consecutive games with a hit for Luis Arraez.
14 Saves for Taylor Rogers this season, including eight of more than three outs.
ON DECK
Oakland’s Chris Bassitt is 4-3 with a 5.29 ERA over his past 10 starts after going 2-1 with a 1.93 ERA over his first five. Jake Odorizzi starts for the Twins.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
