Cade Ahrenholz's power-play goal 2 minutes, 13 seconds into overtime lifted Lakeville South to a 3-2 victory over Hastings on Thursday to win its second consecutive Class 2A, Section 1 boys' hockey championship at Rochester Recreation Center.

The third-seeded Raiders had kept the high-scoring Cougars off the board until midway through the third period despite being outshot 43-17.

After failing to score on four power plays, the Cougars' Jack Malinsky got a goal with a man advantage at 6:23 of the third period. The Cougars tied the score seven minutes later on Cam Boche's goal.

Griffin Wise gave the Raiders a 1-0 lead 6:21 into the game. Then, with just under two minutes left in the opening period, Chase Freiermuth made it 2-0.

Tyler McCarville made 46 saves for the Raiders.

In other Class 1A championship games:

Section 5: Fourteen seconds after Pine City Area scored on the power play to tie the game, Huntley Hinz scored the go-ahead goal for Monticello in a 6-4 victory at Fogerty Arena in Blaine. The senior forward's winning goal came with 1:01 left in the third. Jeffrey Henrikson added an empty-net goal with 19 seconds left in the game. The senior also scored midway through the second period to give the Moose its second two-goal lead.

Jacob Pederson and Jacob Sorensen scored 2:05 apart in the first period to give the Moose a 2-0 lead. The Dragons overcame two two-goal deficits and a one-goal hole to tie the score with 1:14 left in the third period. Dusty Bergstrom, Gabe Westbrook, Peyton Smetana an Justin Gamec scored for the Dragons.

Nash Wilson made 26 saves for the Moose, and Alex Laven had 28 saves for the Dragons.

Section 6: Jack Smith scored four goals to lead top-seeded St. Cloud Cathedral past second-seeded Alexandria 8-1 at Municipal Athletic Complex.

The senior's first goal came 36 seconds into the game. He extended the lead to 2-0 only 51 seconds later. Smith scored two more goals, Nate Warner had one and Mack Motzko had one of his two in a 2:19 span late in the second period. Motzko scored his first goal with 57 seconds left in the first period.

Marcus Hjort capped the scoring for the Crusaders 4:32 into the third. Joe Westlund scored for the Cardinals 55 seconds later. Blake Perbix had three assists for the Crusaders.

Section 8: Jayson Shaugabay scored two goals 3:01 apart in the second period to lead top-seeded Warroad past second-seeded East Grand Forks 4-0 at Ralph Englestad Arena. The Warriors return to the state tournament for the first time since 2010.

Grant Slukynsky, who assisted on both Shaugabay goals, and Gage Wilmer added goals in the third period for the Warriors. Zach Foster made 17 saves for the shutout and Austin Cooley had 21 stops for the Green Wave.

Boys' basketball

Minnehaha Academy 66, Minneapolis North 55: The Class 3A, No. 1 Redhawks held off the visiting Class 2A, No. 5 Polars for the victory. The Polars were within two points with 4:54 left in the game, but the Redhawks finished the game on a 13-4 run, including the last six points.

St. Paul Central 77, Orono 69: Gavin Gothard scored 26 points to lead the Minutemen past the host Spartans. Caron Crowe had 22 for Central. Connor Chappell led the Spartans with 23 points and Sebastian Loder had 16.

Girls' basketball

Class 4A, Section 8: Samantha Zimmerman scored 25 points to lead fourth-seeded Moorhead past visiting fifth-seeded Rogers 57-54. Rylie Polomny scored 19 points for the Spuds. Ellie Buzelle led the Royals with 26 points.

Class 2A, Section 6: Class 2A, No. 2 Sauk Centre defeated Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 59-21 in the first round for its 93rd consecutive home victory. The Mainstreeters haven't lost a home game since January 2013.

