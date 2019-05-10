Joe Fahnbulleh ran 10.23 seconds in the 100-meter dash to set the state record at the Class 3A, Section 7 True Team meet. He broke the previous mark of 10.36, set by Evan McClellon of Armstrong in 2016.

The Hopkins senior also holds the state record in the 200.

Wayzata swept the boys and girls team titles in the meet. The boys finished with 1,174.5 points with the Royals in second with 1,080 and Eden Prairie in third with 921.5. The girls won with 1,135.5 points with Eagles in second with 976.5 and Minnetonka in third with 965.5.

Baseball

Anoka 6, Centennial 1: The Class 4A, No. 8 Tornadoes scored four runs in the sixth inning to pull away from the host No. 10 Cougars. Cam Kramer struck out four while allowing an unearned run to lead the Tornadoes. Charlie Buffie led Anoka at the plate with one hit, two RBI and one run scored, and Noah Johnson had two RBI and a run scored. Casey Trapp had a double, walk and a run scored for the Cougars.

Buffalo 4, Rogers 3: The Bison jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings and held off a late rally by the visiting Royals. Noah Christensen led the Bison with three hits and three RBI, and Calvin James had one hit and two runs scored. Jonah Maurer led the Royals with two hits and one RBI.

Stillwater 3, Park of Cottage Grove 0: The Class 4A, No. 1 Ponies scored three runs in the seventh inning to pull away from the host Wolfpack. Jonathan Koehn had two hits and one run scored and Kade Peloquin had one hit and one run scored for the Ponies. Ben Borrman and Jay Haws combined to shut out the Wolfpack.

St. Michael-Albertville 5, Wayzata 4: The Class 4A, No. 4 Knights rallied to score five runs over the last three innings to defeat the No. 9 Trojans. Jared Duda led the visiting Knights with three hits and one run scored, and Cody Kelly had two hits, three RBI and one run scored. Cullen Stamp led the Trojans to an early 4-0 lead with two hits and two runs scored.

Softball

Henry Sibley 2, Hastings 0 (10): Jaelyn Orth struck out 13 while allowing six hits and four walks in a shutout win for the visiting Warriors. MacKenzie Putnam led the Raiders with three hits, including two doubles.

Forest Lake 7, Stillwater 3 (8): Logan Anderson tripled to score two runs in the top of the eighth inning to put the Class 4A, No. 1 Rangers ahead for good over the host Ponies. The Ponies scored three runs in the fifth inning to tie the score at 4-4. Claire Bakkestuen had three hits, two walks and two RBI, and Autumn Reid had two hits and two runs scored.

Maple Grove 3, Blaine 0: Ava Dueck struck out 15 while allowing five hits and two walks to shut out the host Bengals. Bella Daniels led the Class 4A, No. 4 Crimson hitters with two hits and two runs scored.

Rogers 5, Buffalo 3: Raegan Kimbler drove in two runs in the seventh inning to put the visiting Royals ahead for good. Meaka Nowak drove in three runs for Rogers. Mackenzie Pawelk and Rachal Noble had two hits for the Bison.

White Bear Lake 6, Roseville 3: The Bears scored six unanswered runs to defeat the visiting Raiders. Emily Price led the comeback with two hits, three RBI and one run scored. She also had four strikeouts and one earned run in the circle. Olivia O’Connor had two hits and one run scored. Sophia Kopp had two hits and two RBI to help the Raiders take a 3-0 lead into the fourth inning.

staff reports