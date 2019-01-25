Edina scored four goals in the third period to hand Class 2A, No. 1 Minnetonka its first loss of the boys’ hockey season. The final score was 5-2 for the No. 3 Hornets at Pagel Arena.

A pair of power play goals early in the third period turned the game around. Edina’s Jett Jungels tied the score at 2-2 just 3:18 into the third. Brett Chorske put the Hornets ahead 2:36 later.

Kevin Delaney extended the lead to 4-2 for the Hornets off a pass from Chorske with 6:04 left in the game. Jungels scored his second goal of the game with 39 seconds left into an open net.

Mike Vorlicky got the Hornets’ first goal 1:57 into the game with Liam Malmquist recorded one of his three assists.

Grant Docter tied the score for the Skippers at 1-1 4:10 later. Braedon Lacomy gave the Skippers their only lead of the game 6:08 into the second period.

Charlie Glockner made 29 saves for the Skippers and Louden Hogg 22 for the Hornets.

Holy Angels 2, Farmington 1 (OT): Noah Hermanson scored 3:48 into overtime to give the Stars the victory over the visiting Tigers. Quinn Rudrud got the Tigers on the board first 3:27 into the game. Owen Neuharth tied the score at 1-1 for the Stars with 2:15 left in the second period. Matthew Syverson made 24 saves for the Stars and Kenneth Lacroix 28 for the Tigers.

Breck 2, Providence Academy 1: John Blake scored with 5:28 left to give the Mustangs the victory over the host Lions. The Lions got on the board first 11:34 into the second period on a goal by Zachary Giesler. The Mustangs tied the score 1-1 7:37 into the third period on a goal by Cade Berman. Sam Ferreira made 49 saves for the Lions.

Tartan 3, Roseville 1: The Titans scored three goals in the third period to defeat the visiting Raiders. Brandon Blank started the Titans rally six seconds into the third period. Dylan Kissner put the Titans ahead for good with a power-play goal with 4:42 left in the game. Marshall Ahn capped the scoring for the Titans with a power-play goal with 1:59 left. Carver Martin gave the Raiders a 1-0 lead 10:10 into the game. Kyle Roy made 50 saves for the Raiders.

Wayzata 5, Blake 4: The Trojans scored three goals in the third period to defeat the host Bears. Ben Luedtke started the comeback with a goal 2:51 into the third and scored the game-winning goal with 2:01 left to play. Joel Matthews tied the game for the Trojans 5:29 into the third. Luc Monney and Tommy Bergsland scored in the first period to give the Trojans a 2-0. The Bears scored four goals in the second period to take a two-goal lead. Tristan Broz scored two goals and Joe Miller and Jack Sabre had one each for the Bears. Trevor Wong made 23 saves for the Trojans and Aksel Reid had 25 for the Bears.

Blaine 8, Andover 2: Bryce Brodzinski scored three goals and had an assist to lead the Class 2A, No. 4 Bengals to an upset of the visiting No. 2 Huskies. Carsen Richels had two goals and two assists, Cole Hansen and Nick Hauck had three assists each, Will Hillman had a goal and an assist, Cole Ahlgren and Zach Buzick had one goal each for the Bengals and Joe Daninger made 39 saves. Gunnar Thoreson and Charlie Schoen scored a goal each and Ben Fritsinger had 27 saves for the Huskies.

Hastings 11, North St. Paul 1: Logan Boogren scored four goals to lead the Raiders past the visiting Polars. The senior forward scored his first three goals in the first 8:39 of the game for a pure hat trick and also had an assist. Cody Vieth scored two goals for the Raiders. Jack McClenahan scored a goal and Jack Kuchenmeister made 35 saves for the Polars.

Girls’ hockey

Eastview 6, Lakeville North 4: Mikayla Kelley scored with 6:52 left in the game to put the Lightning ahead for good. She also scored in the first period as the Lightning built a 2-0 lead. Brynn Swenson got the scoring started 2:01 into the game for the Lightning. The Panthers tied the game on goals by Alyssa Antonakis and Olivia Mattis early in the second period. Avery Chesek gave the Lightning a pair of one-goal leads in the second and third periods. Brooke Power and Mattis scored for the Panthers to erase both of them. Annie Luzum scored an empty-net goal in the final minute to seal the victory for the Lightning. Amelia Julian made 34 saves for the Lightning.

Holy Family 3, Orono 1: Sadie Long scored two goals to lead the Fire past the host Spartans. Olivia Paidosh also scored as the Fire built a 3-0 lead past the midway point of the third period. Molly Martini scored a power-play goal for the Spartans with 1:39 left in the game. Sedona Blair made 25 saves for the Fire and Celia Dahl had 29 for the Spartans.

Chisago Lakes 4, Totino-Grace 1: Jenna Lawry and Danielle Burgen had two goals and two assists each to lead the Wildcats past the visiting Eagles. Grace Hill scored a goal and Jordyn Vowels had 30 saves for the Eagles.

Boys’ basketball

Minneapolis Southwest 82, Minneapolis Washburn 74: Marshall Hawkins scored 24 points to lead the Lakers past the host Millers. Christo Polydorou had 18 points, Casey Peterson had 17 and Owen Dean had 15 for the Lakers. Jamar Nelson led the Millers with 18 points, and Joshua Rogers had 17.

St. Paul Harding 80, St. Paul Washington 70: Jovan Christian scored 29 points to lead the Knights past the visiting Eagles. Simeon Sharp had 24 points and Tierre Davis had 17 for the Knights. Drewjuan White led the Eagles with 17 points.

Minneapolis Roosevelt 50, Minneapolis South 45: The Teddies overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat the host Tigers. Kalid Ahmed led the Teddies with 15 points, Taijhaun Williams had 11 and Abdikani Abdi had 10. Joey Erickson led the Tigers with 12 points and Deshawn McArthur had 11.

