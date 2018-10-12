Fourth-seeded Bloomington Jefferson upset top seed Edina 2-1 on Thursday night in the Class 2A, Section 2 semifinals on senior Ben Werner’s goal with 1 minute, 13 seconds left in overtime.

Isaac Eckroth scored the Hornets’ lone goal of the game off a free kick. Justin Johnson’s goal pulled the Jaguars even with Edina.

Jefferson will play Minnetonka in the section title game on Tuesday.

In other boys’ soccer matches:

Minnehaha Academy 2, St. Paul Academy 1: Hermon Gebeyehu scored the game-winning goal for the Redhawks in a Class 1A, Section 3 second-round match. The Spartans were up 1-0 before Jack Schmitz tied the game on a penalty kick.

Bloomington Kennedy 1, Minneapolis Southwest 0: Miguel Andriano Castillo’s second-half goal gave the Eagles a playoff upset over the Lakers. Kennedy was the sixth seed, Southwest was seeded third in the Class 2A, Section 6 playoffs.

Orono 4, Providence Academy 0: Reece Clifford’s hat trick led the Spartans’ into the Class 1A, Section 6 section championship. Sam Christiansen also scored. Orono will play Holy Family on Tuesday. The Spartans are seeking a second consecutive trip to the state tournament.

Holy Family 5, Monticello 0: Bennett Creager had a hat trick to lead the Fire over the Magic. Bryce Richter earned the shutout. Dan Parker and Luke Puklich had the other two goals. Puklich also had two assists.

Girls’ soccer

Centennial 3, Champlin Park 2 (OT): Tatum Trettel scored the game-winning goal 20 seconds into overtime to boost the Cougars into the Section 5AA championship. Elizabeth Quick tied the game for the Rebels when she banked a shot off the crossbar in the 78th minute. Khyah Harper had two goals and an assist for Centennial.

Rosemount 1, Eastview 0 (OT): Kenzie Jacobson found a hole in the lower right-hand corner of the net to give the Irish a win over the Lightning in the Class 2A, Section 3 semifinals. Rosemount will take on Eagan, the defending Class 2A state champion, on Tuesday at Burnsville High School.

Blaine 1, Anoka 0: Haily Gislason’s goal late in the second half lifted the Bengals over the Tornadoes and into the Class 2A, Section 7 title game. Blaine will play top-seeded Andover on Tuesday.

Lakeville North 1, Farmington 0: Analiese Tschida scored the game’s lone goal in the 48th minute to give the Panthers a win over the Tigers in the Class 2A, Section 1 semifinals.

Maple Grove 7, Park Center 0: Mannon McManon scored four goals to lead the Crimson to a victory in the Class 2A, Section 5 semifinals. The senior had a hat trick in the previous round. Martha Schmid earned the shutout.

