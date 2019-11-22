Burnsville scored three goals in the final 3 minutes, 5 seconds to rally past East Ridge 3-2 in a girls’ hockey game at Burnsville Ice Center.

Aubrey Nelvin scored with 11 seconds left to break a 2-2 tie. The senior forward had assists on the previous two Blaze goals that tied the score in a 1:21 span.

Katie Katzmarek got the rally started with an even-strength goal at the 12:55 mark and tied the score with 1:44 left in the game. Avery Sawchuk had assists on the tying and winning goal for the Blaze.

Fiona Claugherty scored two goals for the Raptors. The senior forward got her first goal with 1:01 left in the second period and extended the lead to 2-0 at the 12:36 mark of the third period. Lily Fetch had assists on both Raptors goals.

Emerald Kelly made 38 saves for the Raptors and Olivia Tilbury made 14 for the Blaze.

Rosemount 3, Mahtomedi 2: The Irish held off a third period rally by the visiting Zephyrs for the victory. Ashley Tuttle scored a goal in the first period and Whitney Tuttle two goals in the second to help the Irish build a 3-0 lead. Peyton Irsfeld and Emme Nelson scored in the third period for the Zephyrs. Bridget Heffron made 23 saves for the Irish and Lauren Hamme 18 for the Zephyrs.

Red Wing 7, Rochester John Marshall 6: Eliza DiNatale had four goals and two assists to lead the Wingers past the visiting Rockets. Allison Kruger scored two goals, Margaret Grove and Allison Roe had two assists each and Tatum Zylka had one goal and one assist for the Wingers. Ashley Koehler led the Rockets with four goals, Greta Freed had two goals and two assists and Anysia Heimer had 28 saves.

St. Paul United 5, Minneapolis 3: St. Paul United scored three goals in the third period to rally past host Minneapolis. Sammie Sabin, Jenna Hoops and Sophia Hoppe scored in a 5:19 span in the third period for St. Paul United. Lucie Bond and Sabin scored in the first period to give St. Paul United a 2-0 lead. Audrey Garton, Lizzie Hamel and Talia Christman scored for Minneapolis. Bridget Emerson made 30 saves for St. Paul United and Molly Taylor had 17 for Minneapolis.

Eastview 3, Totino-Grace 0: Mikayla Kelley scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Lightning past the visiting Eagles. Avery Chesek scored a goal and Angie Lombardi made 18 saves for the Lightning. Claire Schmaltz made 37 saves for the Eagles.

Shakopee 4, Holy Family 1: The Sabers broke the game open with three goals in the third period to defeat the host Fire. Paige McNeil scored two goals and Olivia Grabianowski scored on the power play for the game-winner. Maddy Canny got the Sabers on the board first in the second period. Caitlin Rock scored late in the second period to tie the score at 1-1 for the Fire.

Boys’ hockey

St. Louis Park 3, St. Paul Academy 1: Drew Boyum scored two goals to lead the Orioles past the visiting Spartans. Jack Wandmacher scored a goal, Sam Berry had two assists and William Pinney had 30 saves for the Orioles. George Peltier scored a goal and Thomas Kuriscak had 27 saves for the Spartans.

Girls’ basketball

Providence Academy 53, Maranatha 46: Maria Counts scored 13 points to lead the Lions past the host Mustangs. Kyra Miller had 12 points for the Lions. Chloe Jarnot led the Mustangs with 16 points and Maliyah White had 12.

Rockford 70, Minneapolis Washburn 40: Sydney Manthana scored 15 points to lead the Rockets past the host Millers. Aliyah Robran scored 11 points and Jayden Lark had 10 for the Rockets. Kari Johnson led the Millers with 10 points.

