Lakeville North, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A volleyball, ended a two-game losing streak at home against Prior Lake on Thursday night, beating the Lakers 25-17, 25-18, 25-14.

Elizabeth Juhnke led all players with 12 kills for the Panthers. Julia Hanson had eight for Prior Lake.

Amelia Wherland had 22 assists for Lakeville North.

The Panthers' next game is against No. 1 Champlin Park on Tuesday. Lakeville North lost to the Rebels last Saturday in the Southwest Minnesota Challenge.

Girls' soccer

Centennial 12, Park Center 4: Olivia Lovick scored five goals to lead the No. 10 Cougars over the Pirates. The junior has 10 goals this season, tied for seventh in the state.

Eastview 4, Burnsville 1: Cora Smith led the No. 9 Lightning's scoring attack with a hat trick. Lauren Glas scored the other Eastview goal. Maya Hansen had the lone goal for the Blaze.

St. Paul Highland Park 5, Nova Classical 0: Audrey Miller and Emmy Tawah each had two goals to lead the Scots. Seylon Versalles-Shiggs added a goal and two assists. Mariana Cournoyer earned the shutout with seven saves.

Providence 2, St. Agnes 1: Francesca Benson scored two goals to lead the Lions past the Aggies. The junior's second goal came with five minutes left in the second half. Providence is 5-1 this season.

St. Paul Johnson 6, Twin Cities Academy 1: Pahlee Thao had a hat trick to lead the Governors. Pa Lee, Momo Sica and MaiChu Xiong scored the other three goals.

Boys' soccer

South St. Paul 3, Simley 2: Edwin Valencia Ramos led the Packers over the Spartans with two goals. Jakob Standley added a goal and an assist. David Provost and Ezequiel Dominguez scored Simley's goals.

St. Croix Prep 3, Trinity 1: Michael Kisch kicked off the scoring with his first-half goal for the Hawks. The Lions answered back in the second with three unanswered goals by Carter Belisle, Calder Erickson and Charlie Bancroft-Howard.

Mankato East 4, Mound Westonka 3 (OT): Devon Swing scored an overtime winner to give the Cougars a road victory. The White Hawks trailed 2-0 before scoring three consecutive goals.

Wayzata 2, Eden Prairie 0: Ethan Wagner had two goals to lead the Trojans over the Eagles on the road.

Bloomington Jefferson 1, Richfield 0: Collin Anderson scored the game's lone goal to give the Jaguars the win over the Spartans.

