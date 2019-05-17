St. Paul Harding senior Ester Htoo won the individual badminton state championship Thursday after defeating Edina’s Angel Liang 21-10, 21-9 at Burnsville High School. Htoo was the fifth seed and Liang, a seventh-grader, the No. 7 seed.

This is Harding’s third singles title overall and first since back-to-back titles by Pang Thao in 2006 and 2007.

In the doubles competition, St. Paul Central’s third-seeded duo of Chia Sangwang and Lisa Xiong upset top-seeded Chia Thao and Kachoua Vang of St. Paul Johnson. This is the first doubles championship for Central.

Softball

Eagan 8, Lakeville South 4: The Wildcats trailed 3-0 before scoring five in the bottom of the fourth inning to take the lead for good. Madelyn Pladson led the way with three RBI and Maggie Murphy added two. Emma Redlin went 4-for-4 with a run scored. Abbe Brist, Grace Kosieradski and Payton Lang each had a hit and an RBI for the Cougars.

East Ridge 2, Roseville 1: Sidney Zavoral hit a two-run homer in the first inning to put the Raptors ahead. Grace Bennet struck out six. Gabby Spencer drove in the Raiders’ lone run.

Rocori 4, Monticello 0: McKenzie Dufner struck out 11 to shut out the Magic on a four-hitter. The senior also drove in a run. Kya Binsfeld and Bree Griffin both went 2-for-3. Griffin had a triple and RBI. Caitlin Hinz struck out 11 for Monticello.

Maple Grove 10, Totino-Grace 0: Ava Dueck got nine strikeouts in a five-inning perfect game. She had two hits at the plate. Sydney Hockett and Jade Tomashek led the Crimson offense with three RBI apiece. Tomashek had two hits and drew two walks.

Baseball

Burnsville 2, Eagan 1: Zach Andreason scored Max Carlson on an infield single to claim the walk-off victory for the Blaze. Carlson pitched six shutout innings and also had two hits and an RBI.

St. Agnes 2, Mounds Park Academy 1: Jonathan Prokop and Quinn Walsh scored for the Aggies in the first inning. Prokop scored on a Gus Wolf RBI. Walsh on an error; he finished with two hits, including a double. Jacob Brezny allowed five hits for St. Agnes and struck out four. Alec Nicoski allowed four hits for the Panthers.

Eastview 3, Prior Lake 2: Caden Espinda Banick led the Lightning with two hits, including a double and two RBI. He also struck out five. Ryan Munson went 3-for-3 and scored a run for Eastview and Zach Selchow added a double and an RBI. Jackson Larscheid had a double and drove in a run for the Lakers.

Cretin-Derham Hall 11, White Bear Lake 3: Nate Audette led the Raiders, going 3-for-4 with three doubles, three RBI and two stolen bases while Danny Callahan had a hit, an RBI and scored twice. Jack Munson had two hits, including a double, and two RBI for the Bears.

