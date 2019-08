1 350 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $16,000.

1 • Apolls Reign (Serrano) 5.40 2.40 —

4 • Fly With a Buzz (Eikleberry) 2.20 —

2 • Trs Boy Named Sue (Goodwin) —

Time: 0:18.26. Scratched: Eyeonthewind, Its Big Pappa to You. Exacta: 1-4, $5.70.

2 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter allowance. Purse: $12,500.

2 • Jonny’s Choice (Mojica) 3.60 2.60 2.10

1 • Slick as Ice (Loveberry) 6.20 3.20

4 • Got Even (Eikleberry) 2.60

Time: 1:37.20. Exacta: 2-1, $8.60. Trifecta: 2-1-4, $12.70. Superfecta: 2-1-4-6, $6.21. Daily Double: 1-2, $5.50.

3 About 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

2 • Stephen’s Answer (Hamilton) 7.80 4.80 3.00

6 • Two Chance (Bell) 4.40 3.00

7 • Teddy Time (Loveberry) 3.20

Time: 1:39.52. Exacta: 2-6, $20.70. Trifecta: 2-6-7, $29.35. Superfecta: 2-6-7-5, $28.48. Pick 3: 1-2-2, $19.25. Daily Double: 2-2, $12.40.

4 About 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

8 • Knights Nation (Martin Jr.) 8.40 3.80 2.40

7 • Sweet Stuff (Meche) 4.20 2.80

4 • Herbie (Canchari) 2.60

Time: 1:39.37. Exacta: 8-7, $12.90. Trifecta: 8-7-4, $19.70. Superfecta: 8-7-4-2, $7.85. Pick 3: 2-2-8, $27.50. Daily Double: 2-8, $33.00.

5 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

1 • Irish Major (Loveberry) 21.60 7.40 5.40

6 • Skippy’s Strike (Meche) 11.20 7.60

2 • US Special Forces (Thompson) 9.20

Time: 1:29.20. Scratched: I’m a G Six. Exacta: 1-6, $128.40. Trifecta: 1-6-2, $505.00. Superfecta: 1-6-2-4, $826.30. Pick 3: 2-8-1, $112.85. Pick 4: 2-2-8-1, $182.90. Daily Double: 8-1, $46.40.

6 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

5 • Orts Dream (Hamilton) 2.60 2.40 2.20

7 • Shay’s Glory (Goncalves) 9.00 5.80

2 • Davidsderbydaygirl (Hernandez) 7.80

Time: 1:17.61. Exacta: 5-7, $8.30. Trifecta: 5-7-2, $44.35. Superfecta: 5-7-2-3, $32.64. Pick 3: 8-1-5, $46.30. Daily Double: 1-5, $14.80.

7 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.

7 • Wrap It Up (Arrieta) 4.40 2.60 2.20

1 • Between the Arches (Eikleberry) 3.60 2.40

6 • Sharp Holiday (Mojica) 3.40

Time: 1:04.14. Exacta: 7-1, $6.60. Trifecta: 7-1-6, $10.20. Superfecta: 7-1-6-5, $8.37. Pick 3: 1-5-7, $22.25. Daily Double: 5-7, $3.30.

8 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

3 • JP Rocker (Hamilton) 10.20 5.40 2.80

4 • Horse Fly (Arrieta) 5.00 2.40

5 • Big League (Hernandez) 2.10

Time: 1:03.86. Exacta: 3-4, $17.40. Trifecta: 3-4-5, $16.75. Superfecta: 3-4-5-1, $19.78. Pick 3: 5-7-3, $9.30. Daily Double: 7-3, $11.90.

9 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

2 • Oaklie Gal (Arrieta) 7.40 5.60 2.60

3 • Cowgirl Court (Martin Jr.) 11.40 4.00

4 • Blue Moon Belle (Bell) 2.10

Time: 1:07.21. Exacta: 2-3, $31.30. Trifecta: 2-3-4, $59.05. Superfecta: 2-3-4-6, $25.27. Pick 3: 7-3-2, $25.00. Pick 4: 5-7-3-2, $36.30. Pick 5: 1-5-7-3-2, $169.65. Daily Double: 3-2, $29.80.

Attendance: 7,201. Total handle: $787,959. Live handle: $144,181.

Johnny Love’s results: Thursday: 3-9 (.333). Totals: 146-465 (.314). Best bet: 15-48 (.312).