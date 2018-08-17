1 350 yards. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $13,500
4 • Holy Storm (Velazquez) 3.40 2.20 2.10
5 • Fantastic Feelyn (Packer) 3.60 2.10
3 • Lil Miss Hott Pants (Swiontek) 2.10
Time: :18.41. Exacta: 4-5, $5.40. Trifecta: 4-5-3, $3.90.
2 300 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $9,000
5 • Crusin the Lake (Ramirez) 5.60 3.00 2.20
1 • Ties and Tacs (Velazquez) 11.00 6.00
7 • Krash for Kash (Canchari) 3.20
Time: :15.95. Exacta: 5-1, $19.50. Trifecta: 5-1-7, $36.35. Superfecta: 5-1-7-3, $19.12. Daily Double: 4-5, $3.00. Scratched: Woodys Flash.
3 About 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $19,000
5 • Go for Moonshine (Eikleberry) 4.40 3.00 2.20
7 • R H Smoakem (Mojica) 3.80 3.80
2 • English Ransom (Butler) 5.00
Time: 1:38.54. Exacta: 5-7, $8.70. Trifecta: 5-7-2, $35.45. Superfecta: 5-7-2-3, $34.17. Pick 3: 4-5-5, $4.70. Daily Double: 5-5, $7.50.
4 About 5 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000
5 • Hotfoot (Mojica) 9.80 5.00 3.40
1 • The Bull (Lindsay) 11.60 5.80
2 • Fusaichi Kid (Loveberry) 3.20
Time: :57.04. Exacta: 5-1, $35.60. Trifecta: 5-1-2, $87.00. Superfecta: 5-1-2-7, $81.46. Pick 3: 5-5-5, $15.40. Daily Double: 5-5, $7.80.
5 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000
6 • Coffee Cake (Goncalves) 6.60 3.60 2.40
3 • Mistletoe (Thompson) 4.20 3.00
4 • Rose N Motion (Mawing) 2.40
Time: 1:41.01. Exacta: 6-3, $14.20. Trifecta: 6-3-4, $17.95. Superfecta: 6-3-4-2, $7.59. Pick 3: 5-5-6, $12.95. Daily Double: 5-6, $15.10. Scratched: Button Mushroom.
6 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $32,000
6 • Izzy the Warrior (Mawing) 7.20 3.60 2.60
3 • Shred the Rules (Thompson) 4.80 3.20
7 • Fire the Trainer (Lindsay) 3.20
Time: 1:10.06. Exacta: 6-3, $18.10. Trifecta: 6-3-7, $29.25. Superfecta: 6-3-7-4, $20.56. Pick 3: 5-6-1/6, $54.05. Pick 4: 5-5-6-1/6, $87.90. Daily Double: 6-6, $21.80. Scratched: Musical America.
7 4½ furlongs. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000
3 • Mister Banjoman (Butler) 4.40 2.60 2.20
4 • Astronaut Oscar (Sanchez) 2.20 2.20
2 • Blue Eclipse (Hernandez) 2.80
Time: :51.45. Exacta: 3-4, $4.30. Trifecta: 3-4-2, $7.00. Superfecta: 3-4-2-1, $1.86. Pick 3: 6-1/6-3/7, $28.40. Daily Double: 6-3, $10.20. Scratched: Sleepy Turtle.
8 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500
2 • Blackberry Brandi (Sanchez) 6.60 3.20 2.20
1 • Miss Brookside (Mawing) 2.60 2.10
5 • Blinkersonletherip (Eikleberry) 2.10
Time: 1:12.45. Exacta: 2-1, $7.60. Trifecta: 2-1-5, $6.90. Superfecta: 2-1-5-6, $5.82. Pick 3: 1/6-3/7-2, $26.15. Daily Double: 3-2, $8.70. Scratched: De Leon.
9 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $12,500
1 • Shooters Alley (Butler) 10.20 4.40 2.80
5 • Monday Confession (Eikleberry) 2.80 2.10
4 • Vow of Francis (Stevens) 2.80
Time: 1:10.39. Exacta: 1-5, $12.10. Trifecta: 1-5-4, $19.20. Superfecta: 1-5-4-2, $17.04. Pick 3: 3/7-2-1, $23.80. Daily Double: 2-1, $11.80.
10 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500
1 • Warp It Up (Hernandez) 5.40 3.60 2.60
2 • Perfect Paradise (Loveberry) 11.00 4.60
3 • Alina’s Image (Velazquez) 6.40
Time: 1:10.63. Exacta: 1-2, $15.50. Trifecta: 1-2-3, $51.45. Superfecta: 1-2-3-5, $35.57. Pick 3: 2-1-1, $31.25. Pick 4: 3/7-2-1-1, $98.50. Pick 5: 1/6-3/7-2-1-1, $196.40. Daily Double: 1-1, $16.70.
Attendance: 6,578. Total handle: $951,107. Live handle: $145,621.
Johnny Love’s results: Thursday: 3-9 (.333). Totals: 167-506 (.330). Best bets: 27-51 (.529).
