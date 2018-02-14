A traffic crash Wednesday morning in Stearns County killed two people and briefly shut down the road in both directions, authorities said.
The wreck occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on County Road 2 near Island Lake Road north of Cold Spring, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Emergency dispatch audio revealed that two people were killed in the three-vehicle crash, and two other people were injured.
The Sheriff’s Office had the road closed for more than three hours as the wreckage was removed and investigators pieced together what happened.
