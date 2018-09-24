THREE THINGS TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

• The Timberwolves are holding media day Monday, open training camp Tuesday and have their first preseason game Saturday at Golden State. The drama doesn't figure to stop, but at least we will get to hear from players and coach Tom Thibodeau after a rumor-filled summer.

• The Twins end the season with a seven-game home stand starting Tuesday against Detroit. The year is lost, but there's at least a possibility these will be Joe Mauer's final games.

• The Vikings don't have much time to feel sorry for themselves. They play on Thursday against the Rams, and if they thought the Bills' front four was menacing, they haven't seen anything yet.