1. Defensive pressure too much for Cousins

Kirk Cousins, who’d fumbled 31 times in his past three years with the Redskins, lost two of his three fumbles Sunday, and threw an interception. But given how much pressure the Bills put on Cousins, it perhaps shouldn’t be surprising that he was so turnover-prone. According to Pro Football Focus, Cousins was pressured on 53.3 percent of his dropbacks, the most of any quarterback in Week 3. Tackle Riley Reiff gave up 12 pressures, according to PFF, allowing one sack, two hits and nine QB hurries.

2. ‘Miscommunication’ becoming a big problem

The Vikings allowed only 41 plays of 20 yards or more last season; they’ve given up 10 already this season, and the Bills — like the 49ers and Packers before them — were able to create some confusion between the Vikings’ young nickel corners and their linebackers Sunday. “Yeah, it was miscommunication,” coach Mike Zimmer said. “It has nothing to do with who it was, a tight end, wide receivers, running back — it doesn’t make a difference.”

3. Weatherly provides bright spot in first start

As Everson Griffen’s absence created an opening in the Vikings’ lineup, third-year man Stephen Weatherly did an impressive job in his first start, posting a sack, two quarterback hits, a tackle for loss and seven total tackles. Weatherly, a former seventh-round pick, is the type of lanky, athletic pass rusher the Vikings covet, and he could turn into a productive rotational player this year under the tutelage of defensive line coach Andre Patterson.

BEN GOESSLING