St. Paul Johnson senior Nou Gee Yang added to her badminton state championships Thursday.

Gee Yang defeated St. Paul Harding senior Jumy Miko 21-15, 21-13 to win the singles crown in the state tournament at Burnsville High School. She also won the doubles championship in 2017 with Bao Nhia Thao.

Gee Yang is 71-2 over the past two years while becoming the first player in state history to move from winning the doubles championship to winning the singles title the following year. She wound up 37-1 this season.

On Tuesday, St. Paul Johnson won its ninth team championship behind Gee Yang.

In doubles play, Johnson seniors Nou Gee Xiong and Josapheena Thao beat Harding seniors Ratsamee Thaosaengsiri and Xee Vue 21-12, 21-15 for the title.

Baseball

Champlin Park 6, Armstrong 0: Max Loven pitched a three-hit shutout for the Rebels. The senior had 10 strikeouts while Andrew Stifter went 3-for-3 with two RBI and Vince Lamberty added three RBI.

Tartan 13, Chanhassen 3: The Titans ended the Storm's 11-game winning streak in a five-inning blowout. Connor Huffman and R.J. Schwankl both homered for Tartan. Huffman also had a double to go with four RBI. Jacob Mrosko had a triple and two RBI for Chanhassen.

Softball

Blaine 2, Spring Lake Park 0: Camryn Heinen and Kenzie Sinner combined to shut out the Panthers. Mary Pardo led the Bengals' offense with a home run and pair of walks. Abby Herbert also drove in a run.

St. Michael-Albertville 4, Rogers 1: Riley Carlson struck out 10 while only allowing three hits to lead the Knights over the Royals. Molly Wilde went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI.