Only three tournaments into his professional golfing career, Matthew Wolff is one good Sunday away from his first career victory.

Wolff shot 9-under-par 62 on Saturday to move into a three-way tie atop the inaugural 3M Open. Wolff, Collin Morikawa and second-round leader Bryson DeChambeau are all at 15 under par at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

Wyndham Clark and Adam Hadwin are a stroke back, and Spring Lake Park High School product Troy Merritt is one of three golfers two strokes back at 13 under. Merritt shot a 66 in the third round.

Wolff, 20, turned pro last month, making his professional debut at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut. The former Oklahoma State standout, who helped the Cowboys win last year’s NCAA title, was one of the first golfers to tee off Saturday, playing with 60-year-old Tom Lehman. Wolff made 10 birdies to only one bogey, including six birdies in a row from the fifth hole to the 10th.

Morikawa, at 22, is not much more experienced than Wolff, having made his professional debut at the RBC Canadian Open on June 6; he tied for 14th there. The former Cal standout took two strokes off his scorecard for the second day in a row, with a round of 64 following a 66 on Friday and a 68 on Thursday.

DeChambeau made birdie on his first hole but failed to get going after that. He followed with 11 consecutive pars, bogeyed 13, and shot four more pars before finally getting another birdie on 18.

Matthew Wolff, left, joked with Tom Lehman as they walked to the eighth hole following a birdie by Wolff and an eagle by Lehman on the seventh hole.

As for Lehman, the Minnesota native and course co-designer shot 68 and is in a tie for 27th at 9 under.