Three reasons for Republicans▼ to be optimistic on Election Day
Both Republicans and Democrats have found reason to be optimistic about the midterm elections this week, as an uncertain political climate — both nationally and in Minnesota — has left the outcome of a number of key races in question.
Republicans have control of the White House, Congress, and the governorships and legislatures of 26 states. But midterms historically have gone poorly for the party in the majority, which has given rise to talk of a Democratic wave this election cycle.
Here in Minnesota, Republicans are hopeful that partisan voting trends, demographics and President Donald Trump's popularity among party voters will give them an advantage on Election Day.
Minnesota is more of a battleground
After decades as a reliable Democratic stronghold, Minnesota handed Hillary Clinton only a narrow two-point victory in 2016, one of the slimmest margins for a Democratic victory in the state's history.
But Trump's insurgent vote total in Minnesota isn't the only indicator that Minnesota has become more Republican.
On a statewide level, Minnesota's Cook Partisan Voting Index has gradually moved from a strongly Democratic lean to one that's almost evenly split between the two parties.
The index compares average Democratic and Republican presidential vote shares in a state or congressional district to national numbers for the previous two elections. Being closer to an "even" score suggests Minnesota is less Democratic-leaning than in recent memory.
Minnesota has transformed into a much more level playing field for the GOP, which is extremely consequential in this year's midterm where the governor's office, Attorney General, state Legislature and U.S. Congress are up for grabs.
Additionally, split-ticket voting between Congressional and statewide races has declined over the past two decades, suggesting voters have become more partisan overall.
Republicans still like Trump
While Trump's polls somewhat slipped from earlier in the year, his approval rating is still strong among Minnesota Republicans, according to a Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll data from September 2018.
Likely voters in the northern part of the state and Iron Range have the highest regional approval of Trump, according to polls, which might be helpful for Congressional and legislative races there.
If those approval ratings translate into voter enthusiasm, it may help push Republican candidates over the finish line in competitive districts in greater Minnesota and in tight statewide contests.
Minnesota looks like Trump Country
When Republican voters turned out significantly for Donald Trump in 2016, 19 counties in greater Minnesota flipped to trending Republican despite favoring Democrats in 2012 and 2008.
This resembles broader Republican voting patterns, as Minnesota demographically resembles a lot of neighboring red states and regions sometimes referred to as "Trump Country."
Demographic maps of Minnesota — shaded from less to more on various metrics — reveal a state that's whiter, a majority religious, on average older, less educated with a median income around $50,000 per year.
And places where those traits are most prominent were won by Republicans in 2016.
