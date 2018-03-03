Three question marks

Left guard Nick Easton

Easton, who earned the job in 2017 replacing Alex Boone, broke his ankle in December. While still recovering, he is a restricted free agent. The Vikings have decisions to make on his contract and long-term viability in the offense.

Right guard Joe Berger

Will Berger return to Minnesota? He wants to play a 14th NFL season at age 36 and will explore free agency this month. Berger has been one of the lone constants for the Vikings’ O-line, starting 58 games in the last four seasons.

Right tackle Mike Remmers

Is he a long-term guard? The Vikings chose to play Remmers, last year’s starting right tackle, at guard in the final three games of the season. Mike Zimmer was noncommittal about Remmers’ position, meaning he could stay at guard.

Andrew Krammer