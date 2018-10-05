Julie and Christopher Rice describe three of their favorite wood-burning saunas.

Camp du Nord (Ely)

"YMCA Camp du Nord has a wonderful log sauna set directly on the shore of Burntside Lake. Their winter tradition of avantouinti drew us up there the first time, and we returned for the first annual Sauna Enthusiast Weekend last year."

National Forest Lodge (Isabella)

"This North Woods lodge has a couple of wood-burning saunas to complement their robust winter activities. They have a private log cabin rental that has a matching log sauna."

Viroqua (Wisconsin's Driftless region)

ProvidedThe sauna at Camp du Nord.

"Our favorite sauna is set in a peaceful valley of the Driftless Region in southwestern Wisconsin. It is located on the banks of the Bad Axe River, which allows for the essential cold plunge. The wood for the sauna was harvested on the property, and the stove was made by high school students in Ironwood, Mich." (Note: This sauna is no longer available for rental.)