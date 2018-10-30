Minneapolis will open three new early voting centers on Tuesday, a week before the midterm elections. The three centers will complement the early voting center in downtown at 217 3rd St. S.

City officials say early voting centers are popular with individuals who need physical assistance or translation. These residents can get immediate support or special accommodation at early voting centers more easily than they might on Election Day.

The three new centers are located at the Minneapolis Urban League at 2100 Plymouth Av. N.; University of Minnesota's Field House lobby at 1800 University Av. SE., and Regents Assembly Church, 810 W. 31st St.

In August, the Minneapolis City Council approved spending $1.2 million to expand early voting opportunities and voter education for the 2018 general election after a record-breaking turnout during the primary election.

MUKHTAR M. IBRAHIM