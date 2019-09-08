Three people were hurt Saturday night when a distracted driver hit a pedal bar on the 3rd Av. bridge in Minneapolis, according to Minneapolis police.

The southbound driver rear-ended the multipassenger vehicle about 8:45 p.m. Saturday, said John Elder, spokesman for the Minneapolis Police Department. She admitted being distracted while driving.

The driver sustained minor injuries as did the two pedal bar passengers, who were taken to HCMC, Elder said.

The driver was cited for driving after her license was revoked and without insurance, he said.

Collisions between cars and the human-powered bars on wheels aren't unheard of but are "certainly rare," Elder said, mentioning one or two other incidents in the last year.