Three people were hurt in a shooting Sunday night in north Minneapolis.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of Fremont Av. North on a report of shots fired shortly before 7 p.m., said Sgt. Darcy Horn, a police spokeswoman.

The incident was soon classified as a shooting. Two gunshot victims, both adult males, were found at the scene with noncritical injuries. They were taken to North Memorial Medical Center by ambulance.

Officers soon located a juvenile male who initially ran from the scene. He also had noncritical injuries and was taken to North Memorial.

Police were canvassing the area Sunday night, looking for evidence, witnesses and any video of the incident that might exist, Horn said, adding that no suspects were in custody.