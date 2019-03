– Winger Matt Read may not be with the Wild for long, since he was recalled from the minors under emergency conditions, but he’s making the most of the opportunity while he has it.

Read scored his first goal with the Wild, sparking a three-goal, third-period outburst that sealed a 4-2 win over the Flames Saturday in front of 19,289 at Scotiabank Saddledome to push the team’s win streak to five games, which ties a season-high, while also nixing Calgary’s seven-game tear.

– just a point shy of the Dallas Stars for the first seed.

Penciled in the Wild’s lineup because winger Zach Parise was unable to play after blocking a shot with his foot Tuesday in a win over the Winnipeg Jets, Read converted 4 minutes, 13 seconds into the third to break a 1-1 tie.

After goalie Mike Smith got tied up behind the net, the puck bounced out in front where Read got a piece off it to nudge it off Calgary center Mark Jankowski’s skate and into the empty goal.

The goal was Read’s first with the Wild in six games this season and first in the NHL in almost a year (March 20, 2018).

At 11:07, defenseman Ryan Suter wired a drop pass from winger Jordan Greenway by Smith to give the Wild an insurance marker that turned into the game-winner after defenseman Travis Hamonic pulled the Flames within a goal with 5:31 to go.

Winger Ryan Donato responded with a five-hole goal at 18:18, his seventh point during a five-game point streak that ties Parise for the second-longest to start a Wild career. The Flames challenged Donato’s goal, but the play was deemed on-side.

Goalie Devan Dubnyk posted 35 saves, while Smith had 19.

On the heels of a pregame ceremony that retired former Flames captain Jarome Iginla’s No.12 by lifting it to the rafters, the Wild siphoned the energy out of a building that was previously pulsating with emotion by opening the scoring.

– a span in which he’s accumulated seven points.

Zucker’s assist also continued his season-best point streak to four games. It was also the first time the Flames had trailed in 430:41.

Later in the frame, winger Austin Czarnik buried a loose puck in front by Dubnyk but the Wild issued a coach’s challenge to determine if Dubnyk was interfered with on the play.

And he was, as winger Sam Bennett bumped into Dubnyk as he carried the puck to the net to turn Dubnyk.

It was the Wild’s third successful challenge this season in eight tries, with two of those wins against Calgary.

The Wild received a five-minute power play in the second when winger Garnet Hathaway was hit with a match penalty after he slammed winger Luke Kunin’s head into the top of the boards in front of the Wild’s bench.

Kunin left the game but returned later in the second.

– managing just two shots before a Kevin Fiala holding penalty negated the final 1:37.

And just as that abbreviated power play expired, the Flames tied it at 1 when center Sean Monahan directed in a pass from winger Johnny Gaudreau at 9:08. Calgary finished 0-for-3; the Wild went 0-for-2.