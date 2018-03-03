Top section seed Mahtomedi used six different goal scorers to outlast No. 3-seed Simley 6-3 to win the Class 1A, Section 4 title on Friday at Roseville Skating Center.

The Zephyrs trailed 1-0 late in the first period before scoring three goals in exactly a minute to grab the lead and control of the game.

"It was a great answer to [Simley's] fast start," Mahtomedi coach Jeff Poeschl said.

First, it was junior Dylan L'Allier all alone in the slot scoring his third of the season as he netted a top-shelf shot with 2:01 to play in the period. Just 13 seconds later, Mahtomedi (21-6-1) took a 2-1 lead on senior defenseman Cullen Guzzo's third goal of the season.

Then Simley took a penalty. The Zephyrs, ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, extended the lead just five seconds into the man advantage just after an offensive zone draw. Junior Kory Pilarski got the goal.

"Lots of momentum, so we knew we could probably win the game if we kept going," Mahtomedi sophomore Nikolai Dulak said.

Dulak scored what proved to be the game-winner for the second consecutive game to make it 4-2. The Zephyrs scored 1:32 into the third for a three-goal lead and later added an empty-netter.

Simley (19-8-1) reached the section final after winning just five total games a season ago. Robby Watson gave the Spartans a 1-0 lead. Carter Robinson and Konnor Carlson also scored.

"They just don't quit," Simley coach Austyn Kryzer said.