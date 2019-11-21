Bloomington police have arrested three people in the suspected homicide of a 29-year-old man who went missing Friday morning. But authorities are still searching for his body.

William C. Albrecht was last seen alive early Friday at a Bloomington home. Investigators searched the house Tuesday, where they found evidence linking three people present at the time to his disappearance.

Authorities did not say what kind of evidence was collected. Two men and a woman, ages 32, 31 and 26, have been booked into the Bloomington jail on suspicion of homicide.

Police say they are investigating the case as a homicide and continue searching for Albrecht’s remains.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bloomington police at 952-563-4900.