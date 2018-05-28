A three-alarm fire damaged several businesses in a building at 740 Lake Street E. in Minneapolis on Sunday night.

Minneapolis Fire crews found heavy smoke and extensive fire throughout the building around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Apartments in the building were evacuated and no one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters were forced to evacuate the building at one point due to the amount of fire, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department. Three alarms were called.

The building, at the busy intersection of Lake Street and Chicago Avenue, houses businesses including Galaxy Wireless. Until 2014, it was the home of the landmark Roberts Shoes store.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

STAR TRIBUNE STAFF