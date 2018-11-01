A threat deemed credible forced classes to be called off Thursday morning across the St. Croix Falls School District in western Wisconsin.

The decision to cancel instruction just as it was about to begin and all after-school activities was made about 7:20 a.m. because of a "threat made that had some credibility," said District Superintendent Mark Burandt. Families started receiving word from the district soon after.

Burandt said that law enforcement is investigating, and the "threat has been contained."

The superintendent called this development an "unfortunate incident," but he did not say what form the threat took, how it was made or disclose its origin.

The district of roughly 1,500 students is made up of St. Croix Falls Elementary School, Dresser Elementary School, St. Croix Falls Middle School and High School.

"Assuming there is no new information, we will operate as normal tomorrow," he said.