Thousands of people across Minnesota gathered on a frigid Monday morning to celebrate the life and message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at special events.

More than 2,400 people gathered early Monday morning at The Armory in Minneapolis for the 30th annual MLK Holiday Breakfast in honor of King. The theme for this year’s breakfast was “Rise Up” and featured former Attorney General Eric Holder, the first African-American to serve in that position, as the keynote speaker.

In St. Paul, roughly 2000 people filled the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts for the 34th annual State of Minnesota Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration.

The theme of this year’s event was “For Our Children,” which was top of mind for Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, the first Native American lawmaker elected to statewide office in Minnesota, who was also celebrating the 7th birthday of her daughter, Siobhan.

“It’s harder today to see the moral arc of justice bending toward justice,” Flanagan said. “We hear everyday the ringing narrative of who is in, who is out, who is deserving and who is not.”

Children filled the seats at the venue with their parents, standing up to dance during performances from Nur-D and poet Tish Jones. The keynote speaker of the event was Yara Shahidi, a Minneapolis raised actress and activist.