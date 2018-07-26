Minnesota corrections officer Joseph Gomm, who was killed last week by a Stillwater prison inmate, will be laid to rest Thursday with full honors from his law enforcement brethren.

Gomm, 45, of Blaine, is the first corrections officer in Minnesota to be killed in the line of duty.

A procession of about 3,000 corrections and law enforcement officers from across the country is expected to escort Gomm’s casket from the funeral at North Heights Lutheran Church in Arden Hills to Roselawn Cemetery in Roseville, where he will be laid to rest. Hundreds of people are expected to line the 9-mile procession route to pay tribute to Gomm, who spent 16 years working as a corrections officer. Funeral services begin at 11 a.m.

The somber final salute to Gomm not only is a moment to honor him but is a harsh reality check for those standing attention when the flag-draped casket is placed in the hearse, said Jeff Beahen, Rogers police chief and president of the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association.

When each of these officers go to work, they expect to come home that night, he said. But the reality is that nearly every 42 hours, a law enforcement officer loses his or her life in the line of duty, Beahen said.

“What none of us know is will it be one of us or someone we know,” he said.

Joseph Gomm

For the families and individuals who will line the processional route, it’s a moment to pay tribute to an officer in their community and provide emotional support to a grieving family, Beahen said.

“I think everyone feels this loss,” he added. “It’s not just the law enforcement community that grieves. … There’s a lot of strife in America right now and distrust of police. But it buoys our spirits that at least in the worst of times that communities still come together and support us knowing that someone has made that ultimate sacrifice.”

For those who knew him, Gomm was a man with a quick wit who loved animals, liked to cook and play online video games. He was a good man, a nice guy who always had a smile and joke to tell.

Last week, Gomm’s family, devastated by what they called a senseless and tragic loss, thanked all those who offered “overwhelming love, kindness and support. “Our pain is indescribable, but we take comfort in knowing how many people loved Joe as much as we did,” the family said in a prepared statement.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $33,500 in the past week for his family. “This fund is our way of saying thank you to him and his family,” the post said. “Your watch has ended, brother. Rest now, we’ll take it from here.”

The tribute to Gomm will include more than 100 honor guard members, standing attention with American and state flags flying. After a private family ceremony at the cemetery entrance, a horse-drawn caisson will take the casket to a graveside service. A three-round volley will be fired and taps will be played. The solemn moment will be punctuated by the woeful sound of bagpipes playing “Amazing Grace.”

Law enforcement helicopters will do a flyby overhead and the poignant “End of Watch” call will be sent over the law enforcement and corrections radios.

“When everyone is dismissed, we’ll have to go back to work,” Beahen said. “Corrections officers have to go back to guarding prisoners. Troopers have to go back to writing accidents and stopping drunken drivers. Cops have to go back to answering calls and fire and EMS have to go to work. … We all have jobs to do.”