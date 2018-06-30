Chanting, “Build bridges, not walls,” “Education, not deportation” and “Love, not fear — immigrants are welcome here,” at least 7,000 people of all ages, races and backgrounds marched through downtown Minneapolis on a sweltering Saturday afternoon to protest U.S. immigration enforcement policies they view as harsh, cruel and unnecessary.

The Families Belong Together protest, whose sheer size packed at least six downtown blocks as they walked to the Hennepin County jail after an opening rally near the Minneapolis Convention Center, was one of hundreds held across the country in response to a Trump administration policy that separated children from parents who were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. The demonstrations were organized before the policy was ultimately reversed, though organizers are now demanding that the federal government reunite the families that were already separated.

At 3 p.m., just one hour into the event, Minneapolis police estimated the crowd size at 7,000. For much of the afternoon, downtown traffic was at a standstill to let the marchers pass, and Metro Transit tweeted that light-rail service in downtown Minneapolis had been halted. Although the event had been scheduled to last until 6 p.m., marchers had circled back to the Convention Center and were wrapping things up by 4 p.m. in a bow to to the extreme heat and humidity.

Despite the blazing heat and humidity, the mood was decidedly upbeat, even joyous, and the distinctive coconut scent of sunscreen wafting through downtown lended a festive air. Marchers carried a variety of signs, most of them homemade, protesting the Trump administration’s policies and actions on immigration. Some read, “We as a country are in a moral crisis, not a border crisis,” “Moms Against Baby Prisons” and “Abolish ICE.” Many people had signs taped to their backs that referred to the words “I really don’t care — do you?” on the back of a jacket Melania Trump wore recently. “I care!!!!” read many a Saturday T shirt.

Along the march route, hundreds more people watched from parking garages and skyways, some of them also waving signs. A cheer went up from the marchers when protesters in one Marquette Avenue skyway unfurled a huge banner that read, “No Muslim ban EVER.”

Mahmoud Fall, 33, a native of Senegal who moved to Minnesota 13 years ago, marched with his wife, Lydia Fall, 31, and their friend Devin Clarkson, 36. “It doesn’t matter what way you came here or why; it’s a matter of being human, Mahmoud said. “We need to treat people in the same light.”

Thousands marched through downtown Minneapolis Saturday afternoon to demonstrate agains the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Some of the demonstrators set up a makeshift “cage” meant to represent the confinements and separations faced by many families seeking asylum on the nation’s southwest border.

One of many common themes was the promise to vote, as well as a plea to others to be sure to do the same. For some, the protest topics extended well went beyond immigration policies. Ken Kirwin, 77, of New Brighton, carried two signs — one picturing Vladimir Putin wearing a hat bearing Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” and a second bearing his own slogan, “Make America SANE again — keep families together.” He said it was the first protest he’s marched in since George W. Bush’s presidency, when he protested the war in Iraq.

“This really does take the cake,” he said of current issues. “Having little kids appear in court by themselves is just ridiculous. Get them back with their parents.”

Activist Ben Ramirez of Asamblea de los Derechos Civiles (Civil Rights Assembly) declared himself elated to see the huge turnout, calling Saturday’s rallies “a tipping point.”

Jaylani Hussein of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) was among the early speakers. “We today are on the clock ... to reclaim America for all people,” he said, calling Trump’s travel restrictions “a Muslim ban.” Lily Eskelsen Garcia, president of the National Education Association, in town for the group’s national conference, also spoke early in the rally.

The Minneapolis march was organized by a slew of social justice organizations, including Navigate MN, the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota and CAIR.

A contingent of marchers are also calling for the dissolution of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, what has become a growing cry among liberals outraged over the practices of the federal agency.

Other demonstrations are being held across the state, including in Duluth, Mankato, Rochester and Lanesboro, a city with fewer than 1,000 residents.

Children who were separated from their families at the border began to join relatives in Minnesota earlier in June. Dozens more could be in the state by this fall, according to immigration law experts.