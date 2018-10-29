Joyce Fienberg, 75

A research assistant at University of Pittsburgh. Originally from Canada, she raised two sons, Howard and Anthony, and was deeply active in the Tree of Life Congregation, especially after the death of her husband in 2016. "She was just a magnificently caring, generous and thoughtful human being," said Gaea Leinhardt, her best friend. They met in 1968 and worked together for at least 25 years — meeting almost daily in adjacent offices — researching how children and teachers learn. Whenever Fienberg went to observe a classroom, teachers would immediately feel at ease in her presence. "She was very intellectual," Leinhardt said. "But also people would just always open up to her in a very easy way. She was an ideal observer."

Richard Gottfried, 65

He and Peg Durachko, a practicing Catholic whom he met when the two were fellow dental students at the University of Pittsburgh, had just celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary. They had planned to wind down their joint dental practice and retire soon. Even if the couple did not share a faith, they shared a sense of purpose, extending their skills and care to the city's neediest. Both volunteered at Catholic Charities Free Dental Clinic. The pair also counseled soon-to-be married couples at St. Athanasius Parish, a Catholic Church near their home. Gottfried, an avid athlete, had finally recovered from a slip on ice last winter, and was looking forward to resuming running. And he was growing closer to his faith, attending services with greater frequency.

Rose Mallinger, 97

The petite woman, who regularly walked in the neighborhood to grocery shop, had attended service for decades, almost without fail, and was always among the first to walk in. "She was a synagogue-goer, and not everybody is. She's gone to the synagogue for a lifetime, no matter how many people are there," said Chuck Diamond, a former rabbi at Tree of Life who had known Mallinger for years. He said he and Mallinger's son went through kindergarten and high school together. "I feel a part of me died in that ­building"

Cecil Rosenthal, 59, was often a greeter at Tree of Life, offering a warm hello. His brother, David, 54, also died in the mass shooting.

Jerry Rabinowitz, 66

The geriatrician in Pittsburgh for decades, and his wife, Mari, did not have children, so they poured out all of their love and attention on their community, their synagogue and their five cats, said Anna Boswell-Levy, a friend of the couple and a rabbi at a synagogue in Yardley, Pa. "Jerry and Mari just did everything for this synagogue. They were essential, they were core, to this community," Boswell-Levy said. "They were kind of like the welcoming ­committee."

Irving Younger, 69

When the gunman walked inside the Tree of Life, Irving would have been in the hallway, just coming in. Or he would have been sitting in the back, giving prayer books to people as they arrived, said former synagogue Rabbi Diamond, a close friend of Younger. They loved to exchange jokes, mostly jokes about Jews making fun of themselves. They shared a love of sports and politics. They talked about the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they aired their different views on politics. They also taught classes on current events at the local community center. Diamond said he saw Younger in one of those classes just last week. He shared pictures of his newborn grandchild with Diamond.

Bernice Simon, 84, Sylvan Simon, 86, David Rosenthal, 54

Washington post