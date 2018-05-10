Developer Thor Cos.’ new building in north Minneapolis will be completely full when it opens in July.

Thor’s 92,000-square-foot Regional Acceleration Center, at 1256 Penn Av. N., has office space for as many as 300 people.

“Our intention for this project has been twofold all along,” Thor CEO Ravi Norman said. “One, to build a new home for our growing company, and two, to spark and accelerate community and economic revitalization on the city’s North Side.”

The $36 million, four-story building will have a Sammy’s Deli, the Me & I fitness center and nonprofit Build Wealth MN on the first floor.

Thor, Target Corp., nonprofit MEDA and Hennepin County will have office space on the third and fourth floors. The third floor will also house the Richard A. Copeland art gallery (named after Thor’s founder) and an outdoor deck. The second floor is dedicated to parking.

Meet Minneapolis moving offices

Meet Minneapolis, the city’s convention and visitors bureau, plans to move its office after 15 years in one spot.

Meet Minneapolis is headquartered at Marquette Plaza, on the northern part of Nicollet Mall. With about 55 full-time workers, it will move in November to the former TCF Bank building at 121 S. 8th St.

“Our current office space has served us well over the past 15 years,” Melvin Tennant, president and chief executive, said. “But with our lease expiring at the end of 2018, this was a good opportunity to review our overall needs.”

The new office is just a few blocks from the Minneapolis Convention Center, Meet Minneapolis’ primary client.

Mixed-use development for Marcy Holmes

A mixed-use development with hotel, office and apartments has been proposed to replace a former industrial oven manufacturing site in the Marcy Holmes neighborhood of Minneapolis.

The redevelopment, which would include a 61-room hotel, 61-unit apartment complex, offices and a commercial kitchen, is planned to occupy a 2.7-acre site between SE. 8th and 9th streets. The development is midblock between 6th Avenue SE. and 9th Avenue SE.

According to plans scheduled to be discussed at a Thursday City Planning Commission’s meeting, the property holds three buildings originally constructed for the Despatch Oven Co.

Two of the existing buildings would be demolished for the five-story hotel and a parking lot. A 27,600-square-foot warehouse would be reused for three office tenants and common meeting and activity space for the hotel. On the 8th Street side, the four-story apartment building with a likely coffee shop would be constructed.

The project is a joint venture of North Bay Cos., led by Dan Oberpriller, and Community Strategies, headed by George Sutton and Andris Baltins, who own the North Co. building, which houses several businesses next to the development site. DJR Architecture designed the overall development.