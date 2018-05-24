Last call for 'Dinner'

Closing: This weekend is the last chance for Twin Cities audiences to see this gorgeous production. On its face, playwright Todd Kreidler's adaptation of the 1967 Sidney Poitier film raises the question: Why? The cross-racial romance between a highly accomplished black doctor and a younger white intern from a liberal family — shocking at the time — seems passé in an age when the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drew upwards of 2 billion viewers. Yet director Timothy Bond's excellently designed and acted show features other elements that resonate, along with exquisite performances by the likes of Regina Marie Williams, Sally Wingert and the underused Greta Oglesby. (7:30 p.m. Fri., 1 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 1 p.m. Sun. Guthrie Theater, 818 S. 2nd St., Mpls. $29-$77. 612-377-2224 or guthrietheater.org)

Rohan Preston