Movies opening Friday
And Then We Danced (not rated) A competitive dancer is thrown off balance by the arrival of a fellow dancer with a rebellious streak.
Emma (PG) In 1800s England, a well-meaning but selfish young woman (Anya Taylor-Joy) meddles in her friends’ love lives. Based on the Jane Austen novel.
The Invisible Man (R) A woman (Elisabeth Moss) suspects her abusive ex’s death is a hoax.
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (R) A confessional and cautionary tale of the musician’s life.
Ordinary Love (R) A middle-aged couple (Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville) face a cancer diagnosis.
Seberg (R) Kristen Stewart plays 1960s New Wave icon Jean Seberg.
