Movies opening Friday

The Assistant (R) A young assistant to a powerful executive becomes aware of the insidious abuse that threatens her.

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (PG-13) A horror adaptation of the 1970s TV series about a magical island resort.

Downhill (R) After barely escaping an avalanche during an Alpine vacation, a couple (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell) re-evaluate their relationship.

Incitement (not rated) The year leading up to the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin from the killer’s point of view.

The Photograph (PG-13) A series of intertwining love stories set in the past and present.

Sonic the Hedgehog (PG) A small-town police officer must defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments on a tiny blue hedgehog.