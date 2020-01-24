Movies opening Friday
Oscar-nominated shorts (not rated) Screenings of the live-action and animated short films.
Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) A young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food, only to stumble upon a nexus of evil.
The Rhythm Section (R) A woman (Blake Lively) seeks revenge against those who orchestrated the plane crash that killed her family. With Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.
Music
Music mainstays and newcomers speak out on Grammy inclusion
Drama over fairness and inclusion at the Grammy Awards carried over to music's big night Sunday as newcomers and mainstays in the industry supported Sean "Diddy" Combs and his powerful speech putting the Recording Academy on a clock to fix the nomination process when it comes to rap and R&B in major categories.
Music
Nipsey Hussle posthumously wins Grammy; Lady Gaga wins 2
Nipsey Hussle, who will be honored during the live telecast at the Grammy Awards, has posthumously won his first-ever Grammy on Sunday.
Music
Early list of Grammy Award winners
A list of winners so far in top categories at the 61th annual Grammy Awards.
National
Bloomberg vows steadfast commitment to US aid for Israel
Michael Bloomberg on Sunday made his case for the presidency to fellow Jewish Americans, vowing not to revisit U.S. aid to Israel -- an approach that contrasts Bloomberg with several of his Democratic rivals, including his only fellow Jewish candidate in the race, Bernie Sanders.
Movies
'Bad Boys' outshines 'The Gentlemen' at box office
"Boys" trumped "Gentlemen" in movie theaters over the weekend as Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's "Bad Boys for Life" easily remained the top ticket seller…