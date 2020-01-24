Movies opening Friday

Oscar-nominated shorts (not rated) Screenings of the live-action and animated short films.

Gretel & Hansel (PG-13) A young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food, only to stumble upon a nexus of evil.

The Rhythm Section (R) A woman (Blake Lively) seeks revenge against those who orchestrated the plane crash that killed her family. With Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.