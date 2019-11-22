MOVIE OPENINGS

Wednesday

Dark Waters (PG-13) A corporate defense attorney (Mark Ruffalo) takes on an environmental lawsuit against a chemical company. With Anne Hathaway.

Knives Out (PG-13) A detective (Daniel Craig) investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family. With Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans and Christopher Plummer.

Queen & Slim (R) A couple's first date takes an unexpected turn when a police officer pulls them over.

Waves (R) A family comes together in the aftermath of a loss.

Friday

Marriage Story (R) A look at a marriage breaking up and a family staying together. With Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson.

Mickey and the Bear (R) A headstrong teen keeps her dysfunctional household afloat.

White Snake (not rated) A love story between a snake spirit and a snake hunter.