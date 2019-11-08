Movies opening Friday

Charlie's Angels (PG-13) When an engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, Charlie's Angels are called into action.

Cyrano, My Love (R) Desperate playwright Edmond Rostand embarks on his greatest work.

Ford v Ferrari (PG-13) American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) build a revolutionary Ford race car to challenge Ferrari.

The Good Liar (R) Career con artist Roy Courtnay (Ian McKellen) grows to care for well-to-do widow Betty McLeish (Helen Mirren), complicating his plans to swindle her.

The Report (R) An idealistic Senate staffer (Adam Driver) uncovers shocking secrets.

Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer (not rated) The history of the tabloid newspaper.

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (R) The story of a woman who led her army against the British East India Co. in the mutiny of 1857.