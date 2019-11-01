Movies opening Friday

Doctor Sleep (R) Years after the events of “The Shining,” a now-adult Danny Torrance (Ewan McGregor) meets a girl with similar powers.

Frankie (PG-13) Three generations grapple with a life-changing experience on vacation in Portugal. With Isabelle Huppert and Marisa Tomei.

Gift (not rated) A reflection on the creative process through stories of artists worldwide.

Last Christmas (PG-13) A woman susceptible to bad decisions (Emilia Clarke) meets a man while working as a department-store elf.

Midway (PG-13) The story of the World War II Battle of Midway. With Woody Harrelson and Patrick Wilson.

Playing With Fire (PG) Firefighters meet their match while trying to rescue three rambunctious kids.