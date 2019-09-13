movies opening Friday

Ad Astra (PG-13) An astronaut (Brad Pitt) undertakes a mission to uncover the truth about his missing father (Tommy Lee Jones) and his doomed expedition, which threatens the universe.

Britt-Marie Was Here (not rated) A Swedish woman leaves her 40-year marriage and takes a job in a small town.

Downton Abbey (PG) The king and queen arrive at the manor in this big-screen follow-up to the smash TV series.

Ms. Purple (not rated) A young karaoke hostess in Koreatown reconnects with her estranged brother.

Rambo: Last Blood (R) Rambo must confront his past and unearth his combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission.