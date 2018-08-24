movies opening this week

Wednesday

Operation Finale (PG-13) A team of secret agents tracks down the Nazi officer who masterminded the Holocaust.

Friday

The Bookshop (PG) Against polite but ruthless opposition, a woman (Emily Mortimer) opens a bookshop in small-town 1959 England. With Patricia Clarkson and Bill Nighy.

Juliet, Naked (R) A woman's romance with a faded singer-songwriter causes trouble with her boyfriend. With Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke and Chris O'Dowd. Based on Nick Hornby's novel.

Kin (PG-13) A recently released ex-con (Jack Reynor) and his brother (Myles Truitt ) go on the run, a mysterious weapon their only protection. With Dennis Quaid and Zoe Kravitz.

The Little Stranger (R) After a doctor is called to visit a crumbling manor, strange things begin to occur.

Madeline's Madeline (not rated) A theater director's play takes on a life of its own when a young star takes her performance too seriously.

Nico, 1988 (R) The last year of singer Nico's life, as she tours and grapples with addiction and personal demons.

Searching (PG-13) After his teenage daughter disappears, a desperate man (John Cho) breaks into her laptop to look for clues.

The Wife (R) A woman (Glenn Close) questions her life choices as she travels with her author husband (Jonathan Pryce) to Stockholm, where he is slated to receive a Nobel Prize. With Christian Slater. Based on Meg Wolitzer's novel.