College football playoff Rankings
1. LSU 9-0
2. Ohio State 9-0
3. Clemson 10-0
4. Georgia 8-1
5. Alabama 8-1
6. Oregon 8-1
7. Utah 8-1
8. Gophers 9-0
9. Penn State 8-1
10. Oklahoma 8-1
11. Florida 8-2
12. Auburn 7-2
13. Baylor 9-0
14. Wisconsin 7-2
15. Michigan 7-2
16. Notre Dame 7-2
17. Cincinnati 8-1
18. Memphis 8-1
19. Texas 6-3
20. Iowa 6-3
21. Boise State 8-1
22. Oklahoma State 6-3
23. Navy 7-1
24. Kansas State 6-3
25. Appalachian State 8-1
