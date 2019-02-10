'Land of Three Faiths'

With this scholarly program, the Rose Ensemble explores the fascinating interface between Western classical music and the Arab world's musical culture during the Middle Ages. The concert includes songs, chants and dances from ancient Judaic, Christian and Islamic traditions. (7:30 p.m. Wed., Carleton College, Northfield; 7:30 p.m. Thu., St. Paul Jewish Community Center, St. Paul; 2 p.m. Sun., College of St. Scholastica, Duluth; free, roseensemble.org)

Ski-U-mah strings

Composed entirely of alumni of the University of Minnesota School of Music, the Lux String Quartet returns to its alma mater for a free recital. Featured works include Ligeti's First String Quartet, Beethoven's Third "Rasumovsky" Quartet and an arrangement of Debussy's piano prelude "The Girl With the Flaxen Hair." (7 p.m. Fri., Lloyd Ultan Recital Hall, Mpls., free, luxstringquartet.com)

Starting a new Tapestry

The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra kicks off its ambitious Tapestry19 festival this week with a pair of meaty world premieres. That includes "Don't RipEat After Me" by Syrian clarinetist and composer Kinan Azmeh, plus "A Requiem for Zula" by St. Paul neo-soul singer and interdisciplinary artist PaviElle French. Also featured are two settings of Czech poet Adolf Heyduk's "Songs My Mother Taught Me" — one by Antonín Dvořák, the other by Charles Ives. With plans to become a biennial festival, Tapestry19 aims to explore "a culturally resonant theme through the musical perspectives of a diverse set of composers and artists." (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul; 2 p.m. Sun., Benson Great Hall, Arden Hills; $11-$50, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)

'Adventures in Love'

Known for staging enterprising concert programs in stimulating settings, LOFTrecital examines the nature of modern relationships with "Adventures in Love," a cycle of 13 songs by lyricist/author Marcy Heisler and composer Zina Goldrich. Billed as a Valentine's Day program, this free concert features the LOFTrecital debuts of Twin Cities musical theater artists Aly O'Keefe and Robby Droddy, with LOFTrecital artistic director James Barnett on piano. Champagne cocktails and light snacks are provided. Online reservations required. (6:30 p.m. Sat., Studio 125, Mpls.; free, facebook.com/loftrecital)

Renaissance music man

A forerunner of the modern bassoon, the dulcian is a Renaissance woodwind instrument. Recent Juilliard grad Joseph Jones performs a program of 17th-century music written especially for the dulcian by Castello, Frescobaldi, Selma and Bödecker. For comparison, Jones also jumps ahead a century with a little bassoon music by Telemann. (7:30 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun.; the Baroque Room, St. Paul, $15-$20, thebaroqueroom.com)

TERRY BLAIN