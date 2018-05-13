Super sextet

Six grand pianos. On the same stage. At the same time. That's the unusual spectacle offered by New York City's Grand Band. The piano supergroup's Twin Cities debut features music by buzzy contemporary composers including Julius Eastman, Michael Gordon and Kate Moore, plus the world premiere of "Three Fragile Systems" by Missy Mazzoli. (7:30 p.m. Wed., Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul; $20, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)

Baroque master

Now in his second season as an artistic partner with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, Jonathan Cohen's historic expertise has paid rich dividends, particularly when it comes to performances of baroque music. Cohen's latest SPCO program takes a fascinatingly broad view of different baroque styles, featuring music by Englishman Charles Avison, Czech composer Jan Dismas Zelenka and C.P.E. Bach from Germany. Cohen will direct the orchestra from the harpsichord, flipping to the early classical era with the concert-closing Haydn symphony (No. 6, "Morning"). (11 a.m. & 8 p.m. Fri., 8 p.m. Sat., Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul; 3 p.m. Sun., St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi; $11-$50, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)

American horizons

With two exciting SPCO collaborations in store for the fall, Twin Cities choir the Singers closes its 2017-18 season with an enterprising program of music by American composers. That includes Dominick Argento, Ted Hearne and Jake Runestad's "Come to the Woods," featuring words by conservationist John Muir. Mezzo-soprano Clara Osowski makes her debut with the Singers in John Corigliano's "Fern Hill." (7:30 p.m. Sat., Nativity of Our Lord, St. Paul; 3 p.m. Sun., First Lutheran Church, Columbia Heights; $22-$36, singersmca.org)

Old-fashioned guitar

MacPhail Center for Music guitarist Jeff Lambert celebrates his new album of music by Giulio Regondi, a 19th-century Swiss composer who left a small but important body of work for the guitar. Lambert will play on a newly commissioned guitar similar to the composer's. (7:30 p.m. Sat., the Baroque Room, St. Paul; free, thebaroqueroom.com)

Bach to the gamba

J.S. Bach wrote three sonatas for the viola da gamba, an ancestor of the modern cello. Venezuelan gambist Tulio Rondón is preparing to record these works with Twin Cities harpsichordist Tami Morse. They warm up with this recital, featuring all three sonatas. (3 p.m. Sun.; the Baroque Room, St. Paul; $15-$20, thebaroqueroom.com)

TERRY BLAIN